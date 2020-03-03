tambo-22-opens-in-chelsea-with-alpaca-burgers-and-‘food-of-the-future’

Jose Duarte thinks that beans are the longer term.

To be extra particular: Tarwi, an Andean lupini bean utilized in a ceviche at Tambo 22, Duarte’s new Peruvian restaurant that debuts in Chelsea at four p.m. on Tuesday.

“Tarwi is one of the most nutritious beans in the world,” mentioned the chef, who turned acquainted with the legume a couple of years in the past throughout certainly one of his common journeys to Peru. “I saw that a lot of people were eating tarwi as a form of [vegetarian] ceviche with lime and some vegetables, and they sold it street side. Everybody that tastes it — it’s really something they haven’t tasted before. It doesn’t have much commercial value yet because it’s not well known. I think it’s a food of the future.”

Duarte, who opened the North Finish restaurant Taranta in 2000, is a longtime Chelsea resident, and initially purchased the constructing at 22 Adams Avenue with the concept of renting it to another person who would open a restaurant. However, he mentioned, there have been no takers, so he partnered with Taranta’s common supervisor, Taylor Corcoran, her husband, Brian Corcoran, and chef Christopher Titus to open Tambo.

Causa de Mariscos at Tambo 22. —Tambo 22

Whereas Taranta gives a fusion of Peruvian and Italian delicacies, Tambo is strictly centered on the previous. The roughly 20-seat restaurant highlights Peruvian classics like a ceviche of the day, fried cassava root, and grilled beef skewers with a panca pepper and cumin marinade. Duarte gave aji de gallina, a preferred Peruvian consolation dish made with hen, potatoes, and rice, an replace by serving it in bowl kind. Yellow Peruvian potatoes are topped with shredded hen, white rice, an egg, and olive roasted pecans from Somverille-based Q’s Nuts.

The lomo saltado, a grass-fed beef tenderloin served with french fries and white rice, is cooked “Diego-style,” Duarte defined, a reference to his 14-year-old son.

“Every time Diego goes to Peru, he wants [the lomo saltado] juicy,” the chef mentioned. “He wants to make sure the meat is not dry, that it has a little bit of extra juice so he can mix the rice and the french fries with it.”

The Tamburguesa, which Duarte described as essentially the most troublesome dish on the menu to nail down, is a decadent mixture of seasoned alpaca meat sourced from Vermont, brief rib meat, criolla onion, huacatay aji sauce, and gouda.

“This concept that alpacas are pets — I’m not afraid to put it in there,” Duarte mentioned. “Alpaca meat is something that’s part of the Peruvian gastronomy.”

Peru can be represented on the drink menu, which boasts a listing of each native and Peruvian beers, plus biodynamic wines from Chile and Argentina. Friends searching for non-alcoholic drinks can go for the Chicha Morada, a purple corn-based drink, together with the lemony Inca Kola.

Tambo 22. —Tambo 22

Most of Tambo’s furnishings is comprised of reclaimed wooden from Masona Grill, a former Roxbury restaurant that closed in 2018. However Duarte can be centered on bringing in new, one-of-a-kind accents by means of Tambo’s collaboration with the Lima FAB Lab, a by-product of MIT’s Middle for Bits and Atoms, which is working to supply gear that the restaurant will use for 3-D printing and milling.

“I want to design my own plates, my own coasters,” Duarte mentioned. “It’s kind of the future of the restaurant, in how you can personalize a lot of things. We’ve done some research with lasers as to how we can engrave food and personalize it, [like] make shapes and designs in portobello mushrooms.”

Tambo has additionally launched into one thing Duarte calls the Cushuro Venture, a plan to reap cushuro (an algae that grows in legumes) utilizing aquaponics on the restaurant. Usually dubbed the caviar of the Andes, it’s a wealthy supply of vitamins that, if efficiently grown within the restaurant, Duarte believes will assist scale back Tambo’s ecological footprint whereas offering a helpful ingredient to its clients.

“The beauty of this restaurant is that we’re taking this techno-artisanal approach to things,” Duarte mentioned. “Tambo is a place in which you stop and refuel and recharge, with some hidden messages of hey, the future is in your hands.”

Reservations for Tambo are extremely inspired, and will be made by calling 617-466-9422 or reserving on-line at Resy.

Tambo 22; 22 Adams St., Chelsea; Each day four p.m.–11 p.m.; tambo22chelsea.com