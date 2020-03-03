T.I. Spoke About Old Atlanta On His Latest ExpediTIously Episode – See The Video

T.I. spoke in regards to the previous Atlanta days in the latest episode of his podcast, ExpediTIously. Take a look at the video that he shared on his social media account.

‘Me & @pk_atl Speaking of the days of Old Atlanta Wit our day 1 Patna @therealbonecrusher on this episode of #ExpediTIously #OUTNOW‼️ @applepodcasts @podcastone @spotify “A Million Dollars Ain’t By no means Late!” Dats a Bar!!!!!’ Tip captioned his publish on IG.

His followers have been actually excited to seek out out all about this episode.

Somebody informed the rapper, ‘T.I. I’m so pleased with your advocacy! To be such a profitable rapper with hundreds of thousands is really a blessing. I used to be so proud while you paid for everyone’s purchasing Walmart.’

A commenter stated: ‘Lol nothing but a good time listening to y’all.’

A follower wrote: ‘Damn haven’t seen him shortly what’s up bone crush,’ and one other fan stated: ‘I just want to thank you for releasing Trouble and Triumph🙌🏽 I finished Beauty and power last week and I loved it❤️ I was eager and praying that part 2 would be released. 🔥’

One other follower stated: ‘The apple podcast is only to listen right how do I go watch the show🤔’

One commenter posted this: ‘I loved it @troubleman31 !! You got me addicted to ExpediTIously 👏🏼💛😊’ and a fan wrote: ‘Man, that dude gave big BOYZ a name during the summertime shirtless been down with my boy since day 1.’

One different follower wrote: ‘T.I. got a grandpa laugh that grandpa that lets u get away with everything lol it reminded me of my grandpa ❤️’

Simply the opposite day, Tip made his followers comfortable when he quoted Snoop Dogg about one thing involving caring for youngsters.

Loads of followers and followers agreed with the quote that Tiny Harris’ hubby shared on his social media account and praised these phrases.



