SACRAMENTO (CBS Sacramento) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom forged his poll on “Super Tuesday” however didn’t reveal which of the Democratic candidates he voted for.

The governor and First Accomplice Jennifer Siebel Newsom waited in line to forged their ballots Tuesday morning on the Sacramento County Vote Heart on the California Museum.

“I’m a same-day voter, always have been,” Gov. Newsom stated.

[email protected] and I voted!! Did you? Polls shut at 8pm! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cG8sWnBvcd — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 3, 2020

He took questions after delivering his poll, however instantly deferred when requested about which Democratic presidential hopefuls had his assist.

