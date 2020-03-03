super-tuesday:-bay-area-voting-centers-ready-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — As California heads to the polls on Tremendous Tuesday, voting facilities throughout the Bay Space and throughout the state readied for giant crowds amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Election officers in California stated Monday that they’re getting ready with hand sanitizer and wipes, however aren’t anticipating any disruptions from coronavirus at the same time as new instances proceed to emerge within the state.

Eric Kurhi, a spokesman for the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, advised CNN that the county is following tips, which embody “keeping hands clean” and inspiring people who’re sick to remain house.

“The Registrar of Voters is providing each vote center with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes to use on the touch screen machines that we have,” stated Kurhi. “Following the public health recommendations, we will urge people who feel sick to take the opportunity to mail in their ballot or drop it off at one of our many drop boxes. But we do not anticipate this will affect vote center operations.”

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo additionally touted voting by mail at a information convention on Monday. “We know that folks are concerned about the impact of coronavirus and being out in public. But the great benefit of the process we have now is you only need to walk outside to the mailbox to be able to vote,” he stated.

Greater than 75% of California’s 20 million registered voters bought ballots within the mail, state officers stated.

“We, of course, will monitor any public health alerts from state or federal officials that could impact election administration. Right now there are no indications of any disruptions,” stated Sam Mahood, a spokesman with California’s Secretary of State’s workplace, in an e-mail to CNN.

Greater than Three million votes have already been returned by mail or forged in particular person in California since early voting began on February 3, in keeping with county knowledge offered by Mahood.

Based on the Secretary of State’s workplace, ballots postmarked by Tuesday and obtained by your county’s elections workplace no later than three days after Election Day will likely be counted.

For these going to the polls, people who find themselves in line earlier than the polls are scheduled to shut at eight p.m. Tuesday night time will likely be allowed to vote, below state regulation.

California holds the only greatest pool of delegates within the major calendar, with 494 at stake.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten. CNN contributed to this report.