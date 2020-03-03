state-police-issue-578-warnings-for-using-hand-held-phones

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police issued practically 600 warnings to drivers caught utilizing hand-held cellphones behind the wheel within the first week of the state’s new distracted driving legislation, the company tweeted Tuesday.

The legislation took impact Feb. 23.

“During the first week of the state’s new hands free law, MSP troopers issued 578 warnings to drivers violating the law,” the tweet mentioned.

Through the first week of the state’s new Fingers Free legislation, MSP Troopers issued 578 warnings to drivers violating the legislation. Keep in mind, drivers can’t deal with cell telephones, and might solely use them in hands-free mode. After April 1, violators face financial fines. @MAHighwaySafety — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 3, 2020

The legislation has a grace interval till April 1, throughout which era violators get solely a warning. After that date, individuals caught driving whereas holding a telephone of their hand face a tremendous of $100 for the primary offense; a $250 tremendous for the second offense; and a $500 tremendous for subsequent offenses. Repeat violators additionally face automobile insurance coverage premium surcharges.

Beneath the legislation, drivers can’t discuss on or dial their telephones until they’ve a hands-free system. They gained’t be allowed to have a look at footage or movies until it’s to assist with navigation and the telephone is correctly mounted, in keeping with state police.

Cellphone use is allowed to report an emergency.

Cellphone use by drivers beneath the age of 18 shouldn’t be allowed even in hands-free mode.