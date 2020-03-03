spoils-shared-between-exeter-and-crewe

Exeter and Crewe performed out a 1-1 draw at St James Park which did little for both aspect of their hopes of a prime three end in Sky Wager League Two.

Paul Inexperienced had the ball within the internet for Crewe within the 11th minute, but it surely was dominated out for offside and the hosts opened the scoring with their first real likelihood on 32 minutes.

Nicky Regulation’s nook was headed down by Nigel Atangana and defender Tom Parkes was capable of flip the ball previous stranded goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen.

Randell Williams virtually made it 2-Zero on the stroke of half-time, just for his volley to go straight into the grateful arms of Jaaskelainen.

Nevertheless, the Railwaymen equalised after begin to the second half when Exeter didn’t clear a cross and because it was returned into the penalty field, Michael Nottingham skilfully guided the ball into the underside nook.

Stephen Wright shot over as Crewe seemed to take cost, whereas Ryan Bowman was astray for Exeter, when each ought to have accomplished higher.

Archie Collins was denied by a superb Jaaskelainen save, diving excessive to his left, however a draw was the truthful end result between two good groups.