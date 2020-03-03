spike-lee:-i’m-done-watching-knicks-at-msg-this-season

NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee nonetheless has his courtside seat, although the New York Knicks needed to inform their superfan to search out one other strategy to get there.

Lee stated he received’t be sitting there for the remainder of this season, anyway.

The Oscar-winning writer-director advised ESPN on Tuesday he wouldn’t be attending one other Knicks house recreation this season after a disagreement with Madison Sq. Backyard officers an evening earlier over which elevator he may use.

Spike Lee joined @firsttake to clarify final evening’s incident at MSG. pic.twitter.com/xsjGHApDqH — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2020

“I’m done for the season. I’m done,” Lee stated on this system “First Take” whereas sporting a Knicks hat.

A video circulated on-line throughout New York’s 125-123 victory over Houston on Monday exhibiting Lee getting annoyed and yelling at Backyard safety exterior an elevator, resulting in confusion that he might have been thrown out of the constructing.

Nonetheless, a Knicks spokesman stated that was unfaithful and that it was merely a problem of Lee utilizing the flawed entrance.

Lee stated he had has been utilizing the worker entrance on 33rd Avenue for greater than 20 years as a season ticket holder. The Knicks wished him to make use of the doorway for celebrities, which is 2 blocks away.

However Lee stated he had already had his ticket scanned so he refused to depart, fearing that he wouldn’t be allowed again in. He stated he advised safety to “arrest me like my brother Charles Oakley” — a reference to the previous Knicks ahead’s ejection from a recreation and ensuing arrest in 2017.

Lee stated he was not advised when the elevator coverage modified, including that he used the worker entrance simply final week for an additional occasion.

“They never said when the thing changed, so why not call me?” Lee stated. “When my deposit’s due, this astronomical price for Knicks tickets and I’m one day late, my phone is ringing off the hook.”

Lee has lengthy been one of many Knicks’ most seen and demonstrative followers. He spoke to MSG government chairman James Dolan at halftime Monday and was nonetheless in his sideline seat within the fourth quarter.

Spike Lee’s response when discovering out he spends roughly $300Ok a yr on Knicks tickets and has given them virtually $10M over 30 years: “I look silly now.” pic.twitter.com/hmuMJttA4u — ESPN (@espn) March 3, 2020

The Knicks stated Lee and Dolan had resolved the difficulty at halftime, although Lee disputed that.

“I’m being harassed by James Dolan and I don’t know why,” he stated.