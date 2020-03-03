spike-lee:-i’m-done-watching-knicks-at-madison-square-garden-this-season

NEW YORK — Spike Lee nonetheless has his courtside seat, although the New York Knicks needed to inform their superfan to seek out one other strategy to get there.

Lee mentioned he gained’t be sitting there the remainder of this season, anyway.

The Oscar-winning writer-director advised ESPN on Tuesday he wouldn’t be attending one other Knicks residence recreation this season after a disagreement with Madison Sq. Backyard officers an evening earlier over which elevator he might use.

“I’m done for the season. I’m done,” Lee mentioned on this system “First Take” whereas sporting a Knicks hat.

A video circulated on-line throughout New York’s 125-123 victory over Houston on Monday displaying Lee getting pissed off and yelling at Backyard safety outdoors an elevator, resulting in confusion that he could have been thrown out of the constructing.

Nonetheless, a Knicks spokesman mentioned that was unfaithful and that it was merely a difficulty of Lee utilizing the flawed entrance.

Lee mentioned he had has been utilizing the worker entrance on 33rd Avenue for greater than twenty years as a season ticket holder. The Knicks wished him to make use of the doorway for celebrities, which is 2 blocks away.

However Lee mentioned he had already had his ticket scanned so he refused to go away, fearing that he wouldn’t be allowed again in. He mentioned he advised safety to “arrest me like my brother Charles Oakley” — a reference to the previous Knicks ahead’s ejection from a recreation and ensuing arrest in 2017.

Lee mentioned he was not advised when the elevator coverage modified, including that he used the worker entrance simply final week for one more occasion.

“They never said when the thing changed, so why not call me?” Lee mentioned. “When my deposit’s due, this astronomical price for Knicks tickets and I’m one day late, my phone is ringing off the hook.”

Lee has lengthy been one of many Knicks’ most seen and demonstrative followers. He spoke to MSG govt chairman James Dolan at halftime Monday and was nonetheless in his sideline seat within the fourth quarter.

The Knicks mentioned Lee and Dolan had resolved the problem at halftime, although Lee disputed that.

“I’m being harassed by James Dolan and I don’t know why,” he mentioned.