spike-lee-calls-out-knicks-owner-james-dolan-after-entrance-drama:-‘i’m-being-harassed’

Spike Lee is probably the most well-known Knicks fan on the earth. He has been seen constantly attending their video games and sitting courtside for practically three a long time. However on Monday evening, he had a little bit of a difficulty getting inside Madison Sq. Backyard.

Whereas the above tweet speculates Lee was “denied entry,” the Knicks refuted that rumor in a press release Monday evening. A Knicks spokesperson instructed the AP “it was merely a difficulty of Lee utilizing the incorrect entrance.”

MORE: Essentially the most absurd Knicks ejections of the season

Talking Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take,” Lee referred to as the assertion “Backyard spin.” Lee claimed Knicks proprietor James Dolan was harassing him, including that he will not go to any extra Knicks video games this season. Nevertheless, regardless of his frustrations, he nonetheless will not turn out to be a Nets fan.

Lee additionally offered his aspect of the story as to what occurred with the entry drama Monday evening.

“I have been utilizing the identical entrance for 20-plus years, the worker’s entrance on 33rd St. Final evening, I am going in, my ticket will get scanned. I am in. I get within the elevator, and the elevator’s not transferring. The safety man comes over and says, ‘We want you to get off the elevator.’ I say, ‘For what?’ I say, ‘I am not getting out of the elevator.’ In order that they lastly ship the elevator up as a result of they know I am not getting out of the elevator. Get on the elevator, the Backyard flooring is on the fifth flooring. The elevator goes as much as 5, and safety’s ready for me like I simply ran out of Macy’s stealing one thing. “The [security guy] says, ‘Mr. Lee, it’s a must to go away Madison Sq. Backyard. You need to go away the Backyard, stroll exterior, and are available again in on 31st St.’ And I stated, ‘I am not doing that.’ Initially, you scanned my ticket. You possibly can’t scan a ticket twice. Additionally, I do know as soon as you allow a sporting area, you’ll be able to’t come again in. So I do not belief these guys, so I am not going for the okie-doke. So I stated, ‘I am not leaving.'”

The filmmaker instructed the “First Take” crew he put his fingers behind his again and stated, “Arrest me like my brother Charles Oakley.” After inflicting a scene, Lee says different employees members let him go as much as the sixth flooring and took him to his seat moderately than making him stroll exterior and are available again in.

Lee then says he had a chat with Dolan at halftime. Dolan basically instructed Lee what the Knicks assertion stated, that he should not be utilizing the worker’s entrance. However Lee is not shopping for it, saying it is “made up.”

Lee was upset that the group modified the coverage with out informing him. When Lee instructed this to Dolan, he says the proprietor responded, “Now you realize.”

Spike Lee’s anger stems from nobody with Knicks telling him entrance modified. Says he is used it for 28 years, together with final week and spends $299,000 on season tickets. “Textual content, electronic mail, let me know… When did this coverage change? If I am a day late with my deposit my cellphone rings.” — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 3, 2020

Later within the interview, Lee states, “I am being harassed by James Dolan, and I do not know why.”

Lee estimates he spends $300,000 on Knicks tickets per yr, which suggests he is paid about $10 million over the course of practically 30 years. When met with this realization, Lee stated, “I look silly now.”

Whereas Lee says he will not be going to any extra Knicks recreation this season, he says he’ll return subsequent season.

UPDATE: The Knicks launched a press release about an hour after Lee’s look on “First Take.”

The assertion reads: “The concept that Spike Lee is a sufferer as a result of now we have repeatedly requested him to not use our worker entrance and as an alternative use a devoted VIP entrance — which is utilized by each different celeb who enters The Backyard — is laughable. It is disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to prepetuate drama. He’s welcome to return to The Backyard anytime by way of the VIP or normal entrance; simply not by our worker entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to final evening after they shook fingers.”