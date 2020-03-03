sophia-lillis-&-wyatt-oleff-on-‘ianowt’s-‘perfect’-finale-ending,-sydney-&-stanley’s-‘connection’-&-more

The world has fallen in love with Sydney and Stanley from ‘I Am Not Okay With This.’ HL spoke with Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff about their response to the mind-blowing finale and all issues season 1.

I Am Not Okay With This has develop into Netflix’s latest sensation. Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff star as Sydney and Stanley, two youngsters who kind a detailed friendship whereas attempting to make it by highschool of their small city. Sydney isn’t simply going through on a regular basis teenage life — she’s additionally coping with newfound superpowers that she has no thought management, in addition to her burgeoning sexuality. From coping with emotions in direction of her finest mates to coming to phrases along with her dad’s dying, the stress is on for Sydney. Every little thing involves a head (no pun meant) within the season finale when Brad, Dina’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, confronts Sydney about every little thing she wrote in her diary on the college dance. Brad cruelly outs Sydney and is about to disclose her superpowers when his head explodes EVERYWHERE.

For Sophia, she thinks the actually mind-blowing second was the “perfect way” to finish the primary season. Nevertheless, Wyatt positively didn’t see the Brad twist coming. “I’m expecting him to have some sort of redemption arc, something along those lines,” Wyatt says. “And then all of a sudden it’s just ‘boom’ and that’s it. It’s like built up and you can kind of see it coming but you can’t.”

As quickly as Brad’s head explodes, leaving just about everybody round him coated in blood, the dance descends into chaos. Stanley’s already on the ground after Brad punched him when he tried to defend Sydney. “I think he obviously knows who did it because how else would that happen? He sees it but then he gets distracted by Sydney’s notebook, which disappears into the crowd,” Wyatt says about what Stanley’s pondering in that second. “I think he’s got a lot to think about. Poor him.”

Sophia hopes that Sydney will forgive herself for what occurred to Brad. “She knows deep down it’s her powers that she can’t control. It’s not her willingly wanting to kill him,” she continues.

The season 1 finale leaves I Am Not Okay With This huge open for a second season. Wyatt believes Stanley will go to nice lengths to guard Sydney. “With all they’ve been through, I think Stanley would do most anything to make sure that she stays safe, especially keeping her secret,” Wyatt tells HollywoodLife. “I think that’s like one of the things that makes their connection so special. He knows her secret and he’ll do anything to keep it that way.”

The episode ends with Sydney operating away from the varsity and coming face-to-face with the shadowy determine that’s been following her. When Sydney asks whether or not or not she ought to be afraid, the person says, “They should be afraid.” Sophia admits she has no thought who the person is however Wyatt has a idea. “It’s Stanley from the future,” he reveals. Actually, it’s not a nasty idea.

Sophia Lillis stars as Sydney within the Netflix sequence ‘I Am Not Okay With This.’ (Photographer: Paige Kindlick)

Wyatt Oleff stars as Stanley within the Netflix sequence ‘I Am Not Okay With This.’ (Photographer: Paige Kindlick)

There’s nonetheless a lot to discover with all of the characters. Wyatt desires to see the layers peeled again on Stanley’s relationship together with his father. “I think expanding Stanley’s character in any way would be amazing,” Wyatt admits. “I feel like Stanley acts pretty consistent throughout the show, except for when he’s with his dad. I think there’s something there that is kind of hinted at but maybe not totally explored.” Stanley’s mom is rarely talked about however Wyatt thinks that Stanley’s mother has a fantastic affect on him. “My theory is that she inspired him to be the way he is,” Wyatt says.

Although Sydney possesses superpowers, Sophia wouldn’t name her character a hero. “I don’t really consider her anything,” Sophia says. “I think that’s the real best part about it is that even though it’s being poked at that it’s a superhero show just because she has superpowers, I feel like that’s also a common trope. Once they have powers, they either become a villain or they become a hero. Either one. I feel like she’ll become neither, and I think that’s the interesting part is that throughout it all she’s just a normal high school girl no matter what she does.”