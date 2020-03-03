sofia-richie-refuses-to-take-prescription-drugs-for-her-panic-attacks

Cosmopolitan Journal/Ellen von Unwerth

Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter turns to meditation and seeks assist from a Reiki skilled to assist cope with her panic assaults as an alternative of taking medicine prescribed by docs.

Mar 4, 2020

AceShowbiz –

Sofia Richie has credited meditation and Reiki for serving to her overcome her “zero-to-a-hundred panic assaults.”

The 21-year-old mannequin daughter of singer Lionel opened up about her psychological well being in an interview with America’s Cosmopolitan journal, explaining that whereas she went to the docs to hunt assist, they needed to place her on pharmaceuticals – which she refused.

As a substitute, she began to look into methods she may assist herself with out remedy.

“I learn a whole lot of books, and as soon as I found out what I used to be doing to myself, I realized the right way to management it,” she defined. “I’d persuade myself that I used to be panicking or that I wasn’t comfy, and as soon as I realised that I used to be doing that to myself and nothing was really fallacious with me, I used to be completely high-quality.”

She additionally turned to meditation and a Reiki skilled, who can be Miranda Kerr‘s Reiki skilled, to assist management her emotions. Reiki is an alternate remedy which entails the passing of a common vitality from the practitioner to the affected person by way of their palms.

And whereas she nonetheless sometimes has that “oh my god, I am about to freak out” feeling, prompted by “silly issues, like not having a water bottle within the automotive or getting caught in site visitors,” she is aware of “the right way to be like, ‘Settle down, you are right here. There’s nothing to panic about.’ ”

Now that Sofia, who’s courting actuality star Scott Disick, is in a greater place together with her psychological well being, she’s hoping to assist others cope with their points.

Of her hopes of turning into often called an activist, she mused, “I really feel like there is a house for me to speak about psychological well being, having handled extreme anxiousness.”

That is simply one in every of her desires for the approaching yr, as she additionally revealed she’s employed an performing coach in a bid to make it as a film and TV star.