snowboarder-killed-after-falling,-striking-tree

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — A snowboarder was killed after falling close to the sting of a path and putting a tree at Loon Mountain, police stated.

Lincoln police stated Brent Narkawicz, 55, of Coventry, Rhode Island, was snowboarding with a pal on the time when the accident occurred Sunday.

Police stated lifesaving medical companies had been tried, however Narkawicz, who was sporting a helmet on the time, didn’t survive. The path was rated as “more difficult.”

“As a community, we’re here to help his family and friends in whatever manner we can,” Jay Scambio, president and common supervisor of Loon Mountain Resort, stated.