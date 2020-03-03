skier-dies-in-fall-from-220-foot-cliff

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — A skier who went off the marked trails at Stowe Mountain Resort and was discovered useless on the backside of a cliff has been recognized as a Connecticut man.

Andrew Hryb, 36, of Darien, and his brother had gone out of bounds into the woods and have become disoriented Saturday, Vermont State Police mentioned Monday. The pair tried to seek out their method out and traveled an estimated mile and a half to 2 miles from a elevate at Spruce Peak via the woods earlier than coming to an mountaineering route.

It seems that Andrew Hryb misplaced his footing whereas making an attempt to look over the sting of the 220-foot cliff and fell, police mentioned.

State police had been alerted at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

It took two hours for searchers from state police, Stowe Mountain Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, Cambridge Fireplace Division and Military Mountain Warfare Faculty to seek out Hryb.

His brother was unhurt and was assisted out of the woods by rescue crews.