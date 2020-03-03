serena-williams’-daughter,-olympia,-dresses-up-as-elsa-from-‘frozen’-in-adorable-new-pic

Tennis residing legend Serena Williams has her fingers full with daughter Olympia, and in a brand new Instagram put up the athlete captured her two-year-old driving a scooter dressed up as Elsa from ‘Frozen!’

The lifetime of Serena Williams must be so busy. Not solely is the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 38, nonetheless a full time athlete, she’s a clothier, a enterprise lady, and a mom to her two-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.! Serena, who shares Olympia with husband Alexis Ohanian, 36, usually captures her daughter doing the cutest issues, and on March 2, the mother-of-one shared to her Instagram account a pic of Olympia that was too cute for phrases! Within the picture, Olympia was having fun with a while outdoors on her Globber scooter whereas all dressed up as Elsa from the Frozen motion pictures! The blue and white costume seemed image good on the teen, as she rode round on her inexperienced scooter with the animated emoji of her favourite doll, QaiQai, proper behind her! “Elsa has Olaf, @olympiaohanian has @realqaiqai,” Serena captioned the snap with a contented face and coronary heart emoji.

In fact, identical to Serena, Alexis isn’t hostile to capturing moments of his feisty daughter for his social media both! On Feb. 26, the Reddit founder lovingly shared a video together with his toddler getting in on some arts and crafts. The artwork was portray and the craft was Alexis’s personal fingernails! Olympia took her paint brush, with hues of purple, yellow, and extra combined collectively, and began portray her dad’s digits simply as in the event that they have been on the salon! “This is dad life,” Alexis proudly shared within the video, as Olympia continued to color his nails. Taking part in together with the enjoyable exercise, Alexis famous that he wasn’t positive “if this colors works for me.” It was such a candy second between the 2!

However repeatedly, Serena and Alexis have demonstrated how a lot they love their little woman and the way being there for his or her daughter is their quantity on precedence. And for Serena, who balances the lifetime of a working mother and makes it appear simple from the surface, the athlete has all the time been candid about how troublesome it may be to attempt to make all of it work. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going,” Serena shared within the caption to her Feb. 21 Instagram put up, that includes a sleeping Olympia. “I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.” Alongside along with her inspiring phrases, Serena additionally added the hashtags, #nofilter, #nomakeup, #nohairbursh, and #justme.

Ever for the reason that beginning of her daughter in September 2017, Serena has used her platform to speak about being a working mother each on and off the court docket. The embellished athlete usually makes use of her time following profitable matches to share what Olympia is as much as, how a lot she loves her daughter, and why the two-year-old is a part of the rationale she continues to be chasing that record-tying 24th Grand Slam title. Serena’s subsequent huge take a look at, The French Open, is simply across the nook in Could 2020. With one other alternative to serve for historical past, followers can not wait to see what this unimaginable mother does, along with her husband and daughter there to help her all the way in which!