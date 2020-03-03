Savannah Chrisley’s Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Tornado Relief in Nashville

Nic Kerdiles is doing his half.

Following Tuesday’s devastating twister in Nashville, the NHL participant, who’s engaged to Chrisley Is aware of Finest star Savannah Chrisley, began a GoFundMe to boost cash for these affected by the storm that killed no less than 22 individuals.

With the objective of elevating $10,000, Kerdiles’ mission is to encourage others to “rally collectively to assist help the households impacted by this catastrophe.” The GoFundMe web page’s description reads, “There are individuals with out energy, properties and their family members proper now. Nashville is a resilient metropolis and there’s no doubt that collectively, we as a metropolis, state and nation might help rebuild what we have misplaced.”

As a Nashville resident himself, the 26-year-old knew {that a} donation can be the best option to make a distinction. “Folks first react by sending ideas and prayers out to all people,” Kerdiles advised E! Information solely. “I used to be doing that, but additionally beginning a GoFundMe web page is wonderful means to assist increase some cash to help within the reduction effort and begin to rebuild.”