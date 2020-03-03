saturday-night-live’s-cecily-strong-was-brought-to-tears-working-with-this-celeb

It isn’t all laughs on Saturday Evening Reside, in line with Cecily Sturdy.

On Monday, the longtime solid member stopped by Late Evening with Seth Meyers and could not assist however gush over current SNL host RuPaul, who left her in tears of pleasure after sharing the stage collectively throughout their Designing Ladies-inspired sketch.

“It was such a dream to get to that with Ru,” she informed host Seth Meyers, revealing that the RuPaul’s Drag Race host‘s episode additionally befell on her birthday. “I used to be like, ‘I can not give it some thought but as a result of I’ll comfortable cry.’ And at last, on the finish of the present, I acquired to, like, flip to Ru and go, like, ‘That was the most effective second of my life.'”

Final week, Cecily acquired to point out off her musical chops with host and SNL alum John Mulaney for his or her “Airport Sushi” sketch, which parodied varied Broadway present tunes and even featured a shock cameo from Jake Gyllenhaal. For her half, Cecily was tasked with singing “America” from West Aspect Story and admitted that it was a tougher feat than meant.