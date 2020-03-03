rory,-rose-together-at-bay-hill

Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy have been grouped collectively for the primary two rounds at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy will play alongside Justin Rose and defending champion Francesco Molinari for the primary two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy, who claimed a three-shot win at Bay Hill in 2018, has posted top-five finishes in his final six worldwide begins and appears to proceed his spectacular run of kind forward of his Gamers Championship title defence subsequent week.

The world No 1 headlines a star-studded line-up in Orlando, the place 5 of the world’s high 10 and 18 of the world’s high 30 are scheduled to function within the second occasion of the “Florida Swing”.

McIlroy’s final victory got here on the WGC-HSBC Champions in October

Rose has registered 5 top-10s in 14 appearances on the occasion, together with a runner-up end in 2013, whereas Molinari returns aiming to duplicate final 12 months’s two-shot victory over Matt Fitzpatrick.

Brooks Koepka – who can return to world No 1 with a win this week – has been grouped alongside 2016 Bay Hill winner Jason Day and former world No 1 Adam Scott, who gained the Genesis Invitational final month.

Koepka begins the week as world No three after lacking the minimize on the Honda Traditional

An all-star American threeball sees Bryson DeChambeau associate Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed, whereas final week’s Honda Traditional champion Sungjae Im will tee it up alongside Marc Leishman and Rickie Fowler.

The occasion can be a part of the Open Qualifying Collection, with the main three gamers within the high 10 and never already exempt securing their spots for The Open this July at Royal St George’s.

