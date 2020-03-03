rihanna-leaves-nothing-to-the-imagination-in-gorgeous-spring-savage-x-fenty-lingerie-photos-amid-reports-chris-brown-has-finally-taken-a-surprising-decision-about-her

Rihanna has introduced that spring 2020 can be sexier than ever, and he or she did so with a sequence of scorching pictures.

The businesswoman determined to strip right down to her lingerie for the most recent Savage x Fenty lingerie marketing campaign. In a single photograph, the style mogul dons a horny gentle pink corset whereas lounging on a lavender chair.

In one other image, Rihanna reveals off her perky booty through a mirror whereas carrying an identical white lace set together with a veil. Followers liked the gathering and the truth that Rihanna seems elegant.

In a latest interview, Rihanna spoke about what it means to be lovely. RiRi was requested to finish this sentence, “being beautiful means…”: “Embracing your uniqueness. The biggest mistake we can make as women is to start comparing ourselves with other women. There is a lot of pressure on social media, especially for younger women who are trying to figure out who they are. Women thrive when they are who they are meant to be – that is beauty for me.”

To the query, “when was the last time you felt self-conscious, and how did you overcome that?,” Rihanna revealed: “It would be great that if we as women didn’t have days when we were self-conscious, or we aren’t as confident as normal, but that isn’t the reality of life. When I have those days, I make sure I remove myself from any negativity, but the truth is sometimes we have to pretend. Even when we don’t feel like it, show up and act like you are the most confident women in that room.”

The reporter requested, who taught you about physique positivity and self-love? The diva acknowledged: “I grew up with independent women around, and when you have that, you have a role model. Both my grandmother and my mum were strong independent women – they had to be. They were both independent women who made things happen for themselves, and I am so thankful I grew up around women like that.”

The diva was additionally requested, “what do you do to make yourself feel confident?”: “Every single day, I just do me. I am myself. Fashion and make up can make you feel confident for sure, just make sure you are doing it to make you feel good and aren’t trying to impress anybody else. I do like to take risks – I think a big part of fashion is about taking risks – but it’s not to get a reaction or cause controversy, it’s because I like what I am wearing.”

Rihanna continues to make huge strikes amid experiences that her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, has turned the web page and is now not making an attempt to get her again.

The Barbadian artist is newly single after she break up from Saudi billionaire inheritor Hassan Jameel a number of months in the past.



