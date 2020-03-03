red-sox’-chris-sale-to-undergo-mri-after-experiencing-elbow-soreness

Pink Sox pitcher Chris Sale, who hasn’t pitched in a dwell sport since August of final 12 months, will endure an MRI after experiencing elbow soreness.

Sale threw 15 pitches on Sunday and got here off the mound after throwing his full arsenal – fastballs, sliders, and changeups – and effortlessly working into the 90s.

However the ache got here up a day after the outing, and supervisor Ron Roenicke acknowledged there’s some concern.