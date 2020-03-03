red-sox’-chris-sale-to-undergo-mri-after-experiencing-elbow-soreness

Pink Sox pitcher Chris Sale, who hasn’t pitched in a dwell sport since August of final 12 months, will endure an MRI after experiencing elbow soreness.
Sale threw 15 pitches on Sunday and got here off the mound after throwing his full arsenal – fastballs, sliders, and changeups – and effortlessly working into the 90s.
However the ache got here up a day after the outing, and supervisor Ron Roenicke acknowledged there’s some concern.
The Pink Sox are ready for Dr. James Andrews to learn the outcomes.
Roenicke beforehand introduced that Sale would start the season on the injured listing as he recovers from pneumonia. The Pink Sox opted to push again Sale’s timeline to permit him additional begins in spring coaching.
“There were a lot of different opinions about what the smart thing to do was,” mentioned pitching coach Dave Bush. “But ultimately we decided given the arm issues [Sale] had last year and valuing him making 30 starts this year as opposed to risking the rest of the year for two at the beginning of the year, that it was a smarter decision all the way around to make sure he got a full buildup and he was healthy.”
Peter Abraham contributed reporting to this story.