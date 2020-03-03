rangers’-morelos-apologises-for-late-return

Alfredo Morelos is on the market to face Hamilton Academical on Wednesday

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has mentioned sorry to the membership and followers after he “allow them to down” by returning late from a visit to Colombia.

Morelos was neglected by supervisor Steven Gerrard of Saturday’s quarter-final defeat by Hearts after arriving again 24 hours late from a go to to see his sick mom on Thursday.

In an announcement on his Twitter account, Morelos mentioned: “I want to apologise to the membership, the supervisor, teaching employees, all of my teammates and the Rangers followers for disappointing them with my conduct final week.

“I perceive that individuals inside and out of doors the membership are disenchanted that I allow them to down and it was by no means my intention to take action.

“Everybody at Rangers and the followers have given me a lot love that I am so grateful for and I simply need to present everybody on the pitch how a lot Rangers means to me.”

Gerrard earlier confirmed Morelos was again in his plans for Wednesday’s Premiership go to of Hamilton after being disciplined.

“He has been disciplined internally, which he has accepted and he has proven a number of regret for his actions, letting his team-mates down and supporters down,” Gerrard mentioned.

It was the most recent expensive piece of ill-discipline from the 23-year-old, who has been despatched off seven occasions in little over 18 months albeit one purple card was later rescinded.