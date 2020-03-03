prince-harry-meets-with-queen-elizabeth-ii-amid-royal-exit

A royal chat from grandson to grandma.

Such has reportedly taken place between Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II, practically two months since Princess Diana‘s second-born son and his well-known spouse, Meghan Markle, introduced their intention to step again from royal duties. Starting March 31, Archie Harrison‘s well-known dad and mom will just do that as they formally step again from royal duties, together with official army appointments, not obtain public funds for royal duties nor actively use their HRH titles.

“Following many months of conversations and newer discussions, I’m happy that collectively we have now discovered a constructive and supportive means ahead for my grandson and his household. Harry, Meghan and Archie will at all times be a lot liked members of my household,” Queen Elizabeth II stated in an announcement in mid-January. “I acknowledge the challenges they’ve skilled on account of intense scrutiny during the last two years and help their want for a extra impartial life.”

Now, in keeping with stories from The Solar and ITV Information’ Chris Ship, the Duke of Sussex met with the monarch on Sunday. In accordance with a tweet from Ship, the 2 got here nose to nose for “a one-to-one chat—the primary they’ve had since he and Meghan agreed their exit plan. Harry spoke to the Queen in a ‘grandson-to-granny’ discuss at Windsor.”