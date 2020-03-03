poll:-california-voters-would-like-to-see-michelle-obama-on-democratic-ticket

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Whereas California voters go to the polls on Tremendous Tuesday to pick their selection for the presidential nomination, a ballot achieved within the days main as much as the first confirmed overwhelming assist for former first woman Michelle Obama as a working mate on the Democratic ticket in November.

The ballot — by Stanford’s Hoover Establishment along with the Invoice Lane Heart for the American West and YouGov — was performed over Feb. 26-28 and requested the opinions of 1,507 registered voters throughout California.

Like different polls, researchers requested the voters who they would favor to be the Democratic nominee. Sen. Bernie Sanders was the selection of 26 % adopted by former Vice President Joe Biden (19 %), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (18 %) and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (14 %).

Obtain the complete ballot outcomes

Because the ballot was taken, Pete Buttigieg, Bay Space billionaire Tom Steyer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar have all dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden. The Stanford ballot discovered not one of the three had overwhelming assist — Buttigieg (9 %), Klobuchar (6 %) and Steyer (four %).

The ballot took an fascinating flip when those self same voters had been requested who the Vice Presidential nominee needs to be on the Democratic ticket. An awesome variety of the voters wished a lady to be named to the place.

Michelle Obama was the selection of 31 % of these requested. California Senator and Bay Space native Kamala Harris was second at 19 %, Klobuchar third at 18 %, Stacy Abrams fourth at 13 % and Steyer rounded out the highest 5 with 10 % assist.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom garnered eight %.

When requested the problem the Democratic candidate wanted to work most intently with California lawmakers on — discovering an answer for homelessness grabbed the highest spot at 33 %. The housing scarcity was second at 20 %.

Biden and Sanders loved the most important benefit in a head-to-head showdown with President Donald Trump every with an identical 59 % to 31 % benefit.

Of the voters requested, 55 % stated they voted for Hillary Clinton within the final presidential election and 28 % answered Trump. The voters had been unfold throughout the state.

About 20 % had been from the Bay Space, 13 % from elsewhere in Northern California, 26 % from the Central Valley, 24 % from Los Angeles and 18 % from elsewhere in Southern California.