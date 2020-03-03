police-seek-serial-robbery-suspect-hitting-cvs-stores-in-tarrant-county

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – His armed robberies span three totally different cities in Tarrant County, however CVS shops stay his goal of selection.
The Arlington Police Division is asking for the general public’s assist figuring out a person who has robbed CVS places in Mansfield, Fort Price and Arlington at gunpoint.
In a single offense, police stated he assaulted a citizen who was withdrawing cash from an ATM on the CVS and took cash from him as effectively.
The suspect is described as a heavy set black male, roughly 6’01 tall.
Anybody who acknowledges him ought to contact police.
Feedback