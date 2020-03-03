police-seek-serial-robbery-suspect-hitting-cvs-stores-in-tarrant-county

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – His armed robberies span three totally different cities in Tarrant County, however CVS shops stay his goal of selection.

Name Arlington police should you acknowledge this man. (credit score: Arlington Police Dept.)

The Arlington Police Division is asking for the general public’s assist figuring out a person who has robbed CVS places in Mansfield, Fort Price and Arlington at gunpoint.

In a single offense, police stated he assaulted a citizen who was withdrawing cash from an ATM on the CVS and took cash from him as effectively.

The suspect is described as a heavy set black male, roughly 6’01 tall.

Anybody who acknowledges him ought to contact police.