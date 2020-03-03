Police Investigating Fatal Two-Car Crash In Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are looking for the reason for a lethal two-car crash in Lehigh County. The accident occurred at Route 145 and Mechanicsville Street in Whitehall Township, round 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers say one particular person was trapped in a automobile and pronounced useless at an area hospital.

The sufferer’s identify has not but been launched.

No additional info is offered presently.

