police:-31-year-old-woman-killed-in-two-car-crash-in-whitehall-township

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are trying to find the reason for a lethal two-car crash in Lehigh County. The accident occurred at Route 145 and Mechanicsville Highway in Whitehall Township, round 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers say one lady was trapped in a automotive and pronounced lifeless at an area hospital.

Credit score: CBS3

Police later recognized the sufferer as 31-year-old Lauren Schrader-Zavatter.

An investigation is ongoing.