philadelphia-weather:-potential-severe-storms-to-hit-delaware-valley,-isolated-risk-for-tornadoes,-small-hail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The identical storm that introduced lethal extreme climate to elements of Tennessee will proceed its monitor over the Northeast tonight. At present, the Delaware Valley finds itself below a marginal threat of extreme climate, as an space of extreme storms of both restricted group and longevity, or very low protection and marginal depth, is feasible throughout the realm.

(credit score: CBS3)

Out forward of the storm, clouds will proceed to fill in.

The storm will push by way of in waves. Showers will begin someday after midday. A short break in precipitation is anticipated earlier than the second wave pushes on this night.

(credit score: CBS3)

The trailing chilly entrance will seemingly produce thunderstorms, a few of which could possibly be heavy at instances.

If extreme climate does develop, it will likely be accompanied by the passage of this entrance.

Sturdy and damaging wind gusts are a risk with any thunderstorm that kinds.

(credit score: CBS3)

There may be additionally an remoted threat for tornadoes and small hail.

The extreme climate menace will proceed to dwindle because the night time wears on.

By dawn Wednesday, circumstances can be dry and blustery.