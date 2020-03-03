philadelphia-police:-roxborough-high-school-placed-in-lock-in-status-following-shooting-threat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Roxborough Excessive Faculty has been positioned in lock-in standing Tuesday following a taking pictures risk. Philadelphia police say the college acquired a number of calls from an unknown particular person stating they had been going to explode and shoot up the college, which is positioned on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue.

The calls got here in round 12:30 p.m.

The college was positioned on lockdown and they’re at the moment doing a supervised launch.

