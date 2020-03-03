Philadelphia Fire Department Still Trying To Determine Source Of Mysterious Odor In Center City

By
Gsr
-
0
2
philadelphia-fire-department-still-trying-to-determine-source-of-mysterious-odor-in-center-city

By CBS3 Employees

Filed Underneath:Native, Native TV, Philadelphia Information

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Hearth Division continues to be making an attempt to determine what precipitated a mysterious odor within the metropolis on Monday.  The robust odor crammed buildings and despatched folks into the streets as places of work had been evacuated.

The fireplace division obtained a whole lot of calls.

After investigating, they assured the general public it was not pure gasoline and the odor wasn’t coming from the previous PES refinery.

The investigation continues.

CBS3 Employees

Extra from CBS3 Employees

Feedback

You could log in to publish a remark.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here