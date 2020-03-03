philadelphia-fire-department-still-trying-to-determine-source-of-mysterious-odor-in-center-city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Hearth Division continues to be making an attempt to determine what precipitated a mysterious odor within the metropolis on Monday. The robust odor crammed buildings and despatched folks into the streets as places of work had been evacuated.
The fireplace division obtained a whole lot of calls.
After investigating, they assured the general public it was not pure gasoline and the odor wasn’t coming from the previous PES refinery.
The investigation continues.
