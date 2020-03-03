Pelosi Warns Trump After Impeachment That The Fight’s Not Over: ‘I’m A Lioness — Watch Out’

Nancy Pelosi didn’t maintain again about Donald Trump in a brand new interview. The Home Speaker warned the president that she’s not backing down even when he was acquitted; she’s a ‘lioness’ able to battle.

Nancy Pelosi has a warning for President Donald Trump as the tip of his first time period within the Oval Workplace nears: “watch out.” Pelosi, 79, led the Home of Representatives into impeaching Trump in December 2019, solely to see him acquitted on each prices two months later. However the battle’s not over, the Speaker of the Home informed our sister website, Selection, in a brand new interview. “I have real problems with this president because he doesn’t tell the truth, he doesn’t honor the Constitution and he’s harming children,” Pelosi stated. “My whole message is about children. Anybody who hurts children — I’m a lioness. Watch out.” Trump was impeached by the Home for obstruction of Congress and abuse of energy; Senate Republicans discovered him not responsible on each prices.

At some point earlier than the trial concluded, Trump gave his State of the Union tackle, throughout which his allies in Congress yelling “four more years!” as he touted his accomplishments and awarded conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Pelosi made the headlines, although, for ripping up her copy of the speech on digicam because the tackle ended. “He used the Congress as the backdrop for a reality television show when he had absolutely no reality in his speech,” she defined, including that her resolution to tear the speech in two was not “impulsive.” Pelosi stands by her battle to get Trump impeached. The president got here below hearth for a telephone name (which he known as “perfect”) with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump informed Volodymyr Zelensky that he would give the nation army help in the event that they investigated Hunter Biden and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, now one of many frontrunners within the 2020 election race. “[Trump] gave us no choice,” Pelosi stated. “He was in such violation. He made [Richard] Nixon look like a babe in the woods compared to what he did,” referring to the disgraced former president who resigned earlier than he might be impeached. “Violating our Constitution. Undermining our national security and jeopardizing the security and integrity of our elections. He will never be vindicated. He can say all he wants about acquit this or that. He’ll never be vindicated.”

Speaker of the Home Nancy Pelosi graces the duvet of Selection‘s “Hollywood & 2020 Election” Subject (JOE PUGLIESE FOR VARIETY)

Speaker of the Home Nancy Pelosi gazes on the Washington Monument in a robust photograph from Selection‘s “Hollywood & 2020 Election” Subject (JOE PUGLIESE FOR VARIETY)

Take heed to Speaker Pelosi when she says this: “we have the most dangerous person in the history of our country sitting in the White House. That’s different from what happened in 2016. People thought Hillary [Clinton] would win so they didn’t all turn out. Nobody could possibly think that somebody like Donald Trump could be elected president of the United States. But if you don’t turn out, those who do turn out will call the shots.” If you happen to haven’t registered to vote but, you are able to do so beneath: