part-of-delaware-avenue-closed-after-man-fatally-struck-by-septa-bus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of Delaware Avenue is shut down after a person was fatally struck by a SEPTA bus in Fishtown. Officers responded to an individual trapped underneath a SEPTA bus at Frankford and North Delaware Avenues round 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The sufferer was transported to a neighborhood hospital the place he succumbed to his accidents.

Delaware Ave is closed NB in entrance of Rivers On line casino. All visitors is compelled onto Frankford Ave for an incident involving @SEPTA RT-43 Bus. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/n1QuXOzfNh — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) March 3, 2020

Northbound lanes of Delaware Avenue are closed in entrance of Rivers On line casino. All visitors is being compelled onto Frankford Avenue.

No passengers had been on the bus in the course of the accident.

