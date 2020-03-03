ocean-county-officials:-resident’s-undercover-sting-video-posted-to-youtube-nabs-suspected-child-predator

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey man faces luring costs after he was captured in a web based little one predator sting performed by a personal citizen, authorities stated. Phillip Stone, 33, of Lacey Township, was additionally charged Monday with tried sexual assault, in response to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Workplace.

It wasn’t identified Tuesday if he’s retained an lawyer.

The costs got here a day after a video was posted on YouTube that confirmed an change on a social media app through which Stone tried to rearrange a sexual encounter with somebody he thought was a 14-year-old lady, authorities stated. The “teen,” although, was a personal citizen who later confronted and recorded Stone when he arrived at a Toms River website the place the 2 deliberate to fulfill.

After studying concerning the nine-minute video, the prosecutor’s workplace launched an investigation to verify it was genuine. The costs have been then filed after authorities decided that Stone believed he was chatting with a minor, organized the assembly and solicited the teenager for intercourse.

The identify of the one that recorded and posted the video has not been launched. Whereas noting that legislation enforcement advantages when residents present info abut pending issues, county Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer urged individuals to not launch their very own undercover operations, citing the potential risks concerned.

“Taking the law into your own hands is dangerous. We are very fortunate that no one got hurt today and we were able to take a child predator off the street,” Billhimer said.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.)