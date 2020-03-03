oc-man-charged-with-traveling-to-engage-in-sex-acts-with-6-year-old;-mother-accused-of-drugging-child

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An Orange County man accused of touring out of state to interact in illicit sexual conduct with minors, together with a 6-year-old baby, and producing baby pornography, surrendered to federal legislation enforcement Tuesday.

Daniel Seibert, 28, of Lake Forest, was taken into custody by particular brokers with Homeland Safety Investigations.

Seibert agreed to plead responsible to a few counts charging him with manufacturing of kid pornography, journey with intent to interact in illicit sexual conduct, and use of a facility of interstate commerce to induce a minor to interact in felony sexual exercise.

In accordance with his plea settlement, between March 29, 2019, and April 2, 2019, Seibert traveled from California to Michigan to interact in illicit sexual conduct with a 6-year-old.

The sufferer’s mom tried to render the 6-year-old unconscious by utilizing over-the-counter medication earlier than having Seibert have interaction in intercourse acts with the sufferer, in keeping with courtroom paperwork.

Photos had been recovered throughout a search depicting the alleged abuse. The sufferer’s mom is dealing with a number of baby sexual abuse expenses in an Oregon courtroom.

Seibert additionally admitted to touring to Utah in December 2018 and once more in Might 2019 to interact in illicit sexual conduct with a 14-year-old sufferer that he had met on-line.

Throughout a search of his residence final November, legislation enforcement additionally discovered greater than 180 pictures and 19 movies of kid exploitation.

Seibert is predicted to make his preliminary courtroom look Wednesday afternoon in Santa Ana. He faces a most sentence of 75 years in federal jail.