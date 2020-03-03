nurse-assistant-arrested-for-alleged-sexual-abuse-of-patient-at-monterey-senior-care-center

MONTEREY (CBS SF) – Police in Monterey introduced on Monday the weekend arrest of a Gonzales man suspected of sexually abusing a affected person at a senior care heart.

Monterey cops arrested 38-year-old nurse assistant Kelven Ferolino after receiving a report Saturday evening of a sexual battery towards a affected person on the Cypress Ridge Care Middle at 1501 Skyline Drive.

Monterey senior heart sexual abuse suspect Kelven Ferolino (Monterey Police Division)

Ferolino was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and elder abuse and is being held on the county jail on $30,000 bail.

Cypress Ridge Administrator Ryan McCormack instructed KION Ferolino shouldn’t be presently working on the care heart pending the abuse allegation investigations.

Police imagine there may be potential for extra victims.

“There’s multiple patients, obviously, at the care facility. At this time, we have not identified any other victims, but the detectives are still continuing their investigation,” Monterey Police Lt. Jake Pinkas.

Police stated the care facility is cooperating with the investigation.

In a press release to KION Information, Cypress Ridge stated it takes all issues relating to worker conduct and affected person security critically.

“The allegations made against this former team member do not reflect the values we hold at our facility. Our priority remains to provide the highest level of care for the patient and their families,” McCormack wrote.

The care heart wouldn’t remark additional on the matter whereas the investigation continues.

Monterey police detectives are asking on members of the general public to report any data associated to the case. Detective Sgt. Aaron Delgado may be reached at (831) 646-3814.

Nameless tipsters may also report data relating to the case at (831) 646-3840.