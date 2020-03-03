northampton-county-restricts-ice-agents-after-courthouse-arrest-sparks-heated-confrontation-caught-on-video

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania county imposed restrictions on U.S. immigration brokers Tuesday after a federal officer arrested a person on the courthouse, sparking a heated confrontation that was captured on video. Franklin Urrutia-Cordon, 32, went to the Northampton County Courthouse for a listening to in his drunken driving case and unexpectedly discovered himself in federal custody for an alleged immigration violation.

His lawyer loudly protested the warrantless arrest.

Make the Street PA posted the video to Twitter.

#BREAKING 🚨: Franklin Urutia-Cordon was detained throughout a lunch break in Northampton County, PA, after a decide ordered the courthouse to shut & requested everybody to step outdoors the place ICE was ready to arrest him. We wish solutions & we wish Franklin again w/ his fam! #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/hSmcpNOzF0 — Make the Street PA🦋 (@MakeTheRoadPA) March 2, 2020

An government order issued Tuesday by Northampton County’s high elected official, Lamont McClure, prohibits Immigration and Customs Enforcement brokers from arresting individuals on the county courthouse or jail except they’ve a warrant signed by a federal decide.

McClure, a Democrat, mentioned that the coverage had been within the works for a while, however that Monday’s arrest of Urrutia-Cordon “was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

ICE’s presence round courthouses has been a contentious difficulty nationally throughout the Trump administration, with courts from California to New Jersey pushing again by limiting or blocking ICE from conducting courthouse arrests. Activists for immigrants say detaining individuals who seem for court docket proceedings has a chilling impact on victims and witnesses.

Federal officers contend that such state and native restrictions are unlawful and endanger the general public. In a November letter to the Washington and Oregon supreme courts, U.S. Lawyer Basic William Barr declared that immigration officers “are not subject to state rules that purport to restrict (them) from making administrative arrests on property that is otherwise open to the public and other law enforcement officers.”

ICE brokers arrested two individuals inside a California courthouse final month, ignoring a brand new state legislation requiring judicial warrants.

In Northampton County, about 70 miles north of Philadelphia, Urrutia-Cordon was in court docket Monday when a plainclothes immigration agent abruptly took him into custody.

Taken without warning, his lawyer demanded to see a warrant.

“I have a copy of it it my car,” the unnamed agent mentioned, in line with a video of the encounter launched by protection lawyer Joshua Fulmer.

“That is not acceptable,” Fulmer, his voice rising, instructed the agent. “You must show him a warrant!”

The agent then mentioned he was conducting an “administrative warrantless arrest.”

Urrutia-Cordon, who got here to america from Honduras as a youngster, was taken to the York County jail to await deportation proceedings, in line with Fulmer.

“My client was arrested by a federal agent with no warrant and no probable cause to do so in violation of federal law,” he mentioned. “To have this idea that we are going to have federal agents walking around the hallways arresting people without a warrant that they think are here illegally, or undocumented, is extremely disturbing.”

Immigration brokers are approved by legislation to make warrantless arrests of individuals they’ve possible trigger to consider are within the nation illegally and are prone to flee. However Fulmer mentioned his shopper had been displaying up for court docket proceedings in his drunken driving case for greater than two years with out incident and was not a flight threat.

Urrutia-Cordon supposed to plead responsible in hopes of resolving his case and smoothing his path to lawful everlasting resident standing. It was a primary offense for Urrutia-Cordon, who’s married to a U.S. citizen.

“It was definitely a massive shock and very unexpected,” Fulmer mentioned of the arrest. “We were there to enter a guilty plea. We thought we had resolved the case in a way that was not going to involve immigration at all. I was caught off guard.”

McClure, the county government, mentioned federal court docket precedent offers Northampton County the precise to require ICE to point out up with a warrant.

“We respect the federal government’s need to enforce our immigration laws, but we also respect the need of people residing in the commonwealth to have due process,” McClure mentioned.

ICE’s Philadelphia workplace had no quick touch upon Urrutia-Cordon’s arrest or the county’s new coverage.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.)