no-champion-bid-for-honeysuckle

Henry de Bromhead has confirmed his unbeaten mare Honeysuckle will contest the Shut Brothers Hurdle at subsequent week’s Cheltenham Competition, somewhat than the Unibet Champion Hurdle on the identical afternoon.

The Kenneth Alexander-owned six-year-old claimed her seventh victory from as many begins with a battling show within the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown final month, after which connections had been eager to maintain their choices open relating to her Competition goal.

Honeysuckle was as brief as 4-1 to beat the boys within the Champion Hurdle subsequent Tuesday.

Nonetheless, she’s going to as an alternative return in opposition to her personal intercourse – throwing up a doubtlessly mouth-watering conflict with the Willie Mullins-trained Benie Des Dieux, winner of the race in 2018 and a final-flight faller 12 months in the past.

De Bromhead instructed the PA information company: “That (Mares’ Hurdle) is the place we’re going.

“It was a tricky determination, however we have made it, and that is it.

“She appears in nice type.”