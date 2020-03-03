next-season’s-epic-pass-goes-on-sale-today,-and-it-includes-some-new-discounts

Skiers and snowboarders navigate the bumps on the Dukes run on Peak eight on the Breckenridge Ski resort on Nov, 23, 2019. (Andy Cross, The Denver Submit)

5 days after rival Ikon Cross revealed go costs for the 2020-21 ski season and launched a brand new four-day go, Vail Resorts on Tuesday introduced its Epic Cross value construction for subsequent season with a brand new sweetener: Cross-holders will obtain 20% reductions throughout the board on meals, beverage, lodging, group classes, tools leases and different providers.

First, although, let’s get to the season go value comparisons. The Epic Cross, with unrestricted entry to 37 resorts owned and operated by Vail Resorts (together with companions that embody Telluride), went on sale Tuesday for $979. The comparable Ikon Cross is priced at $999 ($899 for renewals).

The Epic Native Cross, with limitless entry to 18 mountains together with Breckenridge, Keystone and Crested Butte, is priced at $729, as in comparison with $699 for the Ikon Base Cross ($649 for Ikon renewals). The Epic Native Cross additionally shall be good for 10 days at Vail and Beaver Creek with vacation restrictions.

The Epic Day Cross, launched final 12 months to provide skiers and riders the chance to purchase passes for one to seven days, has a sliding scale of costs for as little as $93 per day.

“Last year, we changed the definition of a season pass by launching the Epic Day Pass and giving all skiers and riders the same value and flexibility — even if they only plan to ski or ride one day,” Kirsten Lynch, Vail Resorts’ chief advertising and marketing officer, stated in a information launch. “Today, we are transforming the breadth of value offered with a pass by providing our pass holders truly epic discounts on their mountain experience.”

They’re calling it Epic Mountain Rewards. There are not any sign-up, point-tracking or date restrictions on the 20% reductions.

