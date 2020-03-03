new-polls:-joe-biden-gets-bump-in-colorado,-other-super-tuesday-states

A brand new ballot out Tuesday morning exhibits Joe Biden getting a 8-point raise with Colorado voters following his huge South Carolina win, although nonetheless trailing Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Mike Bloomberg additionally picked up assist within the Democratic presidential major following the exits of Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer.

The Knowledge for Progress on-line ballot of 464 possible Colorado voters, performed from Saturday to Tuesday, places Sanders at 32%, Warren at 21%, Biden at 18% and Bloomberg at 16%. The ballot estimates that Buttigieg picked up 8% of the votes in Colorado’s mail-ballot major earlier than ending his marketing campaign Sunday, and Klobuchar 3% earlier than her Monday exit.

Sanders had 34% and Biden 10% in a Knowledge for Progress ballot in Colorado final week, and a separate ballot from Colorado-based Magellan Methods launched on the identical time confirmed Sanders at 27%, Warren at 15% and Biden at 11%.

Knowledge for Progress polled each Tremendous Tuesday state up to now a number of days and located Biden gaining assist elsewhere, as properly. Both he or Sanders are main in all states with major elections at present besides Massachusetts, the place U.S. senator Warren is on high.

This story shall be up to date.