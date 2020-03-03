NeNe Leakes Flaunts A New Look Created By Her Glam Team – See Her Recent Photos

NeNe Leakes confirmed followers a brand new look on her social media account. She was additionally grateful to her glam squad for getting her collectively and making her appears this nice. Try a couple of of the brand new pics that she shared on her Instagram account.

NeNe was just lately within the highlight as soon as once more after she shared a clip from a automotive when she was collectively along with her BFF Wendy Williams.

‘My glam team came in and played NO games wit yall. They completely killed every look from yesterday to today and will continue the rest of the week! GIVE IT UP 👏🏾👏🏾 to @tb_hairstylist @mlatricemua,’ NeNe captioned one among her pics.

Somebody stated: ‘You have gone to another level!! When you’re quiet, they’re speaking about you out!! When you’re on the transfer, you might be doing an excessive amount of!!! Get ’em!!!’

One other follower stated that they noticed NeNe at WWHL: ‘I was at watch what happens live last night and Nene you look beautiful!’

One commenter liked NeNe’s look within the crimson costume and stated: ‘@neneleakes loved this red dress🔥🔥 you are @marlohampton killed it last night.’

One other fan posted this: ‘You so funny I love it you and @marlohampton looked fantabulous I do believe you are sincere with your apologies keep rocking girl.’

Another person wrote: ‘@neneleakes, you are a shining star…and you know who you are! Keep blazing your trail of success!’

A commenter stated: ‘Yaaaaaas beauty!!! You were insanely on #WWHL. Seriously, this was an epic moment for you CANNOT WAIT for the reunion! love you @neneleakes.’

One other commenter admired how a lot weight NeNe managed to lose: ‘How did she lose all that weight and I can’t even drop a pound 🤦🏿‍♂️’

Numerous followers have been praising NeNe’s appears nowadays, however different followers, then again, bashed NeNe and accused her of utilizing an excessive amount of Photoshop.



