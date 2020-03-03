mother-arrested-in-abduction-of-11-year-old-daughter-from-oakley-school

OAKLEY (CBS SF) — A girl was arrested on the Denver Worldwide Airport on Monday night after allegedly abducting her baby from an Oakley elementary faculty in an try and fly her throughout the nation, in keeping with Oakley police.

The kidnapping occurred at about 2 p.m. at Gehringer Elementary Faculty at 100 Simoni Ranch Rd., in keeping with Sgt. Rick Grubaugh.

The mom recognized as Quamesha Lott, 41, and a few of her kinfolk allegedly assisted in lifting the 11-year-old lady over a college fence and into an awaiting automobile.

From that time, Grubaugh stated the mom and baby boarded a flight from Oakland Worldwide Airport to Denver, the place Denver police have been in a position to take her into custody as she was switching flights. The mom and baby have been getting ready to board a flight to Baltimore, have been Grubaugh stated the



mom lives.

The kid’s father was notified of the kidnapping incident, in keeping with Grubaugh.

Lott has allegedly tried to abduct the kid in a not too long ago related incident through which she took her to a different state, a case that Grubaugh stated police are nonetheless making an attempt to find out the end result of.

Lott is awaiting extradition to California within the Denver Metropolis Jail on suspicion of parental abduction. The kid was discovered unhurt and positioned



into protecting providers.