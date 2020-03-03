mexico-colombia-soccer-match-coming-to-denver’s-empower-field-at-mile-high

Worldwide soccer is returning to the house of the Broncos.

Empower Discipline at Mile Excessive will play host to a soccer match between Mexico and Colombia on Could 30 as a part of the Mexican nationwide group’s annual U.S. tour.

Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Monday on mextour.org and Ticketmaster.

The 2 groups have confronted one another 29 occasions with Mexico main the collection 12-7-10. Mexico final performed in Denver final June, beating Canada, 3-1, on the stadium through the CONCACAF Gold Cup.