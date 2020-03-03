mcclymonds-high-students-transferred-from-oakland-middle-school-classrooms

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — McClymonds Excessive college students, pressure to quickly relocate from their faculty due to the invention of a harmful chemical within the groundwater underneath their campus, have been reunited after spending practically two weeks divided up between three different Oakland faculties, officers mentioned.

Oakland Unified College District officers mentioned the highschool college students will now be housed all collectively on the Ralph Bunche Academy campus.

“It was important to reunite McClymonds students so that all students — especially seniors — can access classes required for college and dual-enrollment,” mentioned Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell. “Additionally, the interim space allows us to continue inclusive programming for students with special needs. We also saw an opportunity to minimize the impact on other schools.”

A gaggle of McClymonds college students had already been utilizing school rooms at Ralph Bunche, a college that specializes instructing college students the talents wanted for careers within the culinary, hospitality and tourism business. Different McClymonds college students have been being housed at Oakland Center College and the Westlake Center/MetWest Ericka Huggins Campus.

The Ralph Bunche college students have been relocated to Oakland Center College.

ALSO READ:

Most cancers-Inflicting Chemical Discovered At Oakland McClymonds Excessive College; Campus Closed For Testing

Oakland Dad and mom Demand Solutions After Poisonous Groundwater Forces McClymonds Excessive To Shut

Concern Mounts For West Oakland Residents Following Discovery Of Chemical At McClymonds Excessive College

Johnson-Trammell mentioned the massive scale motion of scholars got here as a result of it’s nonetheless unclear when the varsity district will obtain last take a look at outcomes from the McClymonds campus.

“We appreciate all the students and staff members at the school sites who have had very limited time to make significant shifts to effect these changes,” mentioned Johnson-Trammell.

The invention of the chemical compound, trichloroethylene (TCE), within the groundwater underneath the McClymonds campus in February pressured officers to close down entry to the highschool. Exams have been underway to completely take a look at the air throughout the campus to make sure that it’s secure.

State environmental well being officers have swarmed over the varsity, conducting air testing at roughly 50 places across the campus, together with each classroom.

“We trust this data, but we view it as screening data,” California Division of Poisonous Substances Management engineer Cheryl Prowell mentioned. “We really want to see the data from the analytical laboratory before we say with certainty, because the analytical laboratory is a certified method … We don’t have the same level of scrutiny on this field screening method.”

Officers mentioned preliminary testing outcomes have proven that no TCE within the air in any location within the faculty the place individuals collect. The one place the place it was discovered was within the sump within the boiler room underneath the varsity. However even in that room, consultants say, it was not current within the air at respiration ranges.

Presently, district officers have been awaiting outcomes from last testing that was accomplished final week.

“Unfortunately, some people have walked away from this situation feeling like the District will use it to close McClymonds permanently,” Johnson-Trammell mentioned. “That could not be further from the truth. McClymonds is an important part of our District with deep history in its neighborhood. It is a pillar of the West Oakland community. No one in OUSD wants to, or has any plans to, close McClymonds.”