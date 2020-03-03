man-id’d-in-colorado-springs-officer-involved-shooting-at-carl’s-jr.-drive-thru

Police on Thursday recognized the 28-year-old man shot and killed by an off-duty Colorado Springs officer after the person broke into the officer’s automobile at a drive-thru restaurant.

On Feb. 27, the off-duty officer was in a drive-thru at a Carl’s Jr. close to Energy Boulevard and Galley Street when a person, recognized as Desmond Hayes, broke into the automobile and threatened him with a weapon, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned.

The officer, who has not been named, fired at the very least one shot, killing Hayes.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace is investigating the officer-involved taking pictures.