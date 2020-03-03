man-gets-5-1/2-years-for-lying-to-fbi-in-probe-of-texas-attack

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A witness within the investigation of a 2015 assault on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas was sentenced to five 1/2 years in jail for mendacity to FBI brokers and tampering with a witness.
Authorities say Abdul Khabir Wahid wasn’t straight concerned within the assault carried out by Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi in Garland.
Simpson and Soofi have been killed by police after the pair opened fireplace.
Wahid was convicted of falsely portraying what transpired when Simpson and Soofi visited him days earlier than the assault. He was additionally convicted of witness tampering for urging Soofi’s brother to not speak to brokers.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Related Press contributed to this report.)
Feedback