AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An accused arsonist who was caught on digicam outdoors Austin Metropolis Corridor setting fireplace to a 6-foot tall statue of a grackle, is now in police custody.
The grackle was made partly of recycled bicycle tires.
Firefighters arrived on the scene round 5:30 a.m. on Monday, however the piece of public artwork was already destroyed.
Austin Police arrested Rodney Cook dinner, 67 on Tuesday.
He’s charged with felony mischief.
Cook dinner might face 180 days to 2 years in jail.
Feedback