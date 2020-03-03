major-conferences-still-have-plenty-left-to-be-decided-in-college-basketball-race

Faculty basketball has reached the ultimate week of the common season in all the main conferences.

Loads remains to be left to be determined.

Whereas No. 6 Kentucky has wrapped up the SEC title and No. eight Seton Corridor has earned a share of the Huge East, the ACC, Huge 12, Huge Ten and Pac-12 all will come right down to the wire.

The Huge Ten has a logjam on the high, with six groups inside two video games of one another.

No. 9 Maryland, which has a half-game lead over No. 23 Illinois at 13-5, has video games towards Rutgers and No. 25 Michigan this week. The Illini play No. 19 Ohio State on Thursday and No. 18 Iowa on Sunday.

The Buckeyes play No. 16 Michigan State on Sunday and the Spartans, who’re a half-game again at 12-6, play No. 20 Penn State on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions get Northwestern on Saturday.

No. 24 Wisconsin, which was ranked this week for the primary time all season, performs Northwestern and Indiana because it tries to make up the one-game deficit behind Maryland.

Good luck sorting all that out.

The ACC has 4 groups inside 1 half of video games of No. 10 Louisville’s lead at 15-4.

The Cardinals have one recreation this week and it’s a giant one: at No. 22 Virginia on Saturday. The Cavaliers, who’re 13-5, additionally play at Miami on Wednesday.

No. 7 Florida State has two video games to make up the half-game it’s behind Louisville, at Notre Dame Wednesday and towards Boston Faculty on Saturday.

No. 12 Duke, which rolled over North Carolina State on Monday, faces rival North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

The Pac-12 has 5 groups inside two video games of UCLA at 12-5. No. 13 Oregon is the one ranked staff within the convention and has video games towards Stanford and California this week. The Bruins face rival Southern California.

Arizona State, Colorado and USC are nonetheless within the combine, not just for the regular-season title, however for the coveted first-round byes that the highest 4 groups get within the Pac-12 Event.

Kansas, the unanimous No. 1 staff on this week’s AP Prime 25, has a half-game lead over No. Four Baylor at 15-1. The Bears beat Texas Tech on Monday evening to enhance to 15-2, so it can all come right down to this week.

Kansas performs TCU on Wednesday, then Texas Tech on Saturday. Lose a kind of video games and Baylor has a shot at sharing the Huge 12 title with a win over West Virginia on Wednesday.

Flying Flyers

Dayton capped its Atlantic 10 regular-season title with an unimaginable offensive efficiency. The Flyers had their greatest capturing efficiency in 34 years, hitting 72.3% in an 82-67 win over Davidson.

All that’s left for Dayton now’s to complete the A-10 season undefeated. The Flyers, who’ve gained 18 straight video games, play at Rhode Island on Wednesday and host George Washington on Saturday.

Dayton moved as much as No. Three this week, its highest rating since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56.

Pirate title

No. eight Seton Corridor has clinched a share of its first Huge East regular-season crown since 1993. The Pirates need to win it outright, however it gained’t be straightforward.

Seton Corridor performs No. 14 Villanova on Wednesday and at No. 11 Creighton on Saturday. The Pirates beat the Wildcats 70-64 the primary go-round, however misplaced 87-82 to the Bluejays on Feb. 12.