‘locke-&-key’s-sherri-saum-teases-ellie’s-fate-in-possible-season-2

Sherri Saum spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about Ellie’s destiny in ‘Locke & Key’ season 2!

We’re nonetheless raving over the mysterious Netflix sequence Locke & Key, and actress Sherri Saum, who performs Ellie, is dishing on her character’s wild finale and the place she hopes issues go in season 2! Initially, Sherri mentioned, she’d prefer to assume it “didn’t end,” regardless of her character being tossed by the by the mysterious Black Door by the Locke kids, who believed she was Dodge. “I mean they have more content in the graphic novel as like a season two, but nothing is set in stone and they take a lot of license with what they do from the graphic novel to the translation to the screen,” she defined in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “It’s fantasy show, and anything can happen, obviously. These keys are magic, and I just keep telling the creators, ‘I hope there’s like a key that’s from behind that door that I can open from the other side, and tiptoe back in when I want to.’ So, as far as I’m concerned, I feel like Ellie could pop up at any random moment.”

Along with discovering her means again to Matheson, Sherri revealed she’d love Ellie to “further the friendship with Nina Locke, if possible.” “We had such a nice little times we did share on screen, it was just a really nice connection, and she obviously needs some friends in her life. She needs someone to hang out with, and just I think there’s a lot there because I knew her husband so well,” she defined in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com. “Obviously her husband’s been killed. She’s got a lot of baggage around that, and I feel like I would be the perfect person to be her ally.”

Within the sequence, Sherri’s Ellie is the one surviving member of Rendell’s highschool good friend group, the “Keepers of the Keys,” making her one of many solely characters in Locke & Key who totally understands the ability of the keys.

Paige Kindlick for HollywoodLife

“There’s so much more to explore. Even within the fans of the graphic novel will know, there’s a whole list of keys that they haven’t even touched upon yet. So, which is great. It’s a lot of material to mine for potential seasons,” Sherri mentioned of the opposite keys to be found. You’ll want to binge Locke & Key on Netflix now!