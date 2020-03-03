liangelo-ball-offered-g-league-contract,-ap-source-says

LiAngelo Ball has been supplied a G League contract for the rest of this season, an individual with information of the state of affairs instructed The Related Press.

The expectation is that Ball will signal the contract comparatively quickly, stated the one who spoke on situation of anonymity Tuesday as a result of the contract has not been signed. Ball has been understanding for about two months with the G League’s Oklahoma Metropolis Blue, who’ve 12 video games left on their regular-season schedule.

LiAngelo Ball is the brother of New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and 2020 NBA draft lottery-slot candidate LaMelo Ball. The Blue are the affiliate of the NBA’s Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder.

The Athletic first reported the G League’s contract provide to LiAngelo Ball.

Ball entered the 2018 NBA draft and was not chosen. He began the 2017-18 faculty season with UCLA and left faculty after being concerned in a shoplifting scandal throughout a staff journey to China. UCLA had suspended him indefinitely from the staff, and after Ball left the college, he and youthful brother LaMelo signed with a Lithuanian membership.

LiAngelo Ball additionally performed briefly within the Junior Basketball Affiliation, a short-lived league based by his father, LaVar Ball, that was touted as a substitute for faculty basketball.