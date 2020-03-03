Letters: Coronavirus has us wringing – and washing – our hands; Space for a homeless shelter (3/3/20)

Coronavirus has us wringing – and washing – our palms

The coronavirus state of affairs is revealing anew who Donald Trump actually is and why we will not afford a president who has such a weird relationship with science. His actions are dictated by conspiracy theories and various information. If Individuals die partly due to his careless, nonchalant strategy to this harmful virus, I believe his assist will wither.

Tom Locke, Pine

As an avid Denver Publish reader, I’ve a lot of alternatives to consider authorities spending or the dearth of it. I typically put it into the attitude of, “Vote for me, I’ll cut your taxes.” Whereas studying in regards to the coronavirus, and eager about its dangers and potential hurt, I questioned if Individuals take into consideration the alternatives we make, with out a lot contemplation or enter, because it pertains to holding us protected.

Navy spending vs. the Heart for Illness Management (CDC) funding is an ideal instance. Wouldn’t it shock folks to seek out out as now we have grown our navy, we’ve shrunk funding in a number of health-oriented authorities businesses and universities? In order we hear about one other spherical of tax reduce proposals, I’d encourage all of us to make sure that rising the debt and deficit, whereas boldly including an increasing number of navy may and downsizing authorities spending in different areas, is in our greatest pursuits.

Mark Zaitz, Denver

Of the a number of threats to people’ dominance of Earth, we face one: a pandemic. And the only, stupidest factor to do is get a few million folks collectively from everywhere in the planet and put them in very shut quarters. Then after two weeks, ship all of them again to nearly each nation on the globe. The Olympics may simply be the largest hazard the human race has ever confronted. I’ve learn people are sensible sufficient to do all the things however save themselves. Right here’s your likelihood to show it.

Steve Fickler, Wheat Ridge

To be trustworthy, I’m extra anxious in regards to the flu. It kills tens of hundreds on this nation yearly. I’m extra seemingly, at this level, to win the Powerball lottery than get the COVID-19.

Janet Miller, Brighton

Having a political determine making certain constant messaging in regards to the coronavirus will engender mistrust of all official messaging. This jogs my memory of what occurred in China firstly of the outbreak.

Nancy Stocker, Denver

House for a homeless shelter

I lately rode the practice to Denver Worldwide Airport. I used to be shocked to see how a lot vacant land there may be close to the airport. Has Denver thought of constructing a homeless shelter there? This would supply quick access to public transportation and quick access to the VA hospital and the Anschutz Medical Campus. These individuals who want to work may discover jobs at DIA or the encircling inns. I’m positive property by the airport could be very worthwhile, however maybe a developer may very well be persuaded to surrender a couple of acres.

Katherine Owens, Lakewood

To ship a letter to the editor about this text, submit on-line or take a look at our pointers for the right way to submit by e mail or mail.