Massive Baller Model is again — and apparently, so is LaVar Ball. Two weeks after bringing his failed firm again to life with a brand new web site, Ball returned to the general public highlight with a Tuesday look on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

Regardless of conserving a low profile following the fallout of Massive Baller Model in early 2019, Ball did not skip a beat on the present and shortly began making his conventional outlandish claims.

Evidently, it did not take lengthy for Ball to start out trending on social media.

These had been his most ridiculous statements throughout his section with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe:

The Pelicans will high the Lakers within the 2020 NBA Playoffs

Ball mentioned the Lakers will lose to the as a result of his oldest son Lonzo, who performs for the Pelicans, shall be in “revenge” mode in opposition to his former group.

[email protected] on doable Lakers vs Pelicans playoff matchup: “The Lakers will lose…Let me let you know why, you have received my son in a special mode. You have by no means seen my son in playoff mode and ain’t by no means seen him in revenge mode.” pic.twitter.com/bCCI42Qk1e — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

LiAngelo will lead the NBA in scoring

“Zion can lead this league in scoring recurrently until my different son will get there. When Gelo will get within the NBA, inside Three years, I assure you he is a scoring champ. Assure you.” — @Lavarbigballer says his center son will lead the NBA in scoring pic.twitter.com/urMXPusDej — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

Ball claims his center son, LiAngelo, shall be the NBA’s main scorer inside Three years.

The one downside? The 21-year-old hasn’t made a roster within the G League.

Final December, he signed a apply participant contract with OKC, the G League affiliate of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder.

The Knicks are one of the best match for LaMelo

Ball’s youngest son, LaMelo, will probably be the No. 1 decide within the 2020 NBA Draft.

Ball claims he needs the 18-year-old to be drafted by the Knicks (19-42), who’ve the fifth-worst file within the league and have not made the playoffs since 2013.

“The most effective slot in my eyes is New York. The New York Knicks,” mentioned Ball. “As a result of I do know Melo. Melo is an enormous metropolis man, he likes lights, he’d adore it.”

LaVar additionally thinks LaMelo benefited from dropping out of highschool in October 2017 and embarking on knowledgeable profession abroad.

“My sons are like telephones, I preserve making them higher and higher! LaMelo took one of the best path to the NBA. Melo’s not doing a time period paper and a chemistry check, he is focusing solely on basketball.”@Lavarbigballer on LaMelo enjoying abroad pic.twitter.com/8I8zuEBFkj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 3, 2020

LaMelo’s bodily improvement is gradual due to his mom’s genetics

Ball thinks LaMelo will want a number of years to bodily mature as a result of his mother is white.