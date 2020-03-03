lausd-informs-parents-of-contingency-plan-for-spread-of-coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Whereas issues over the unfold of coronavirus proceed to develop, Los Angeles metropolis faculty officers try to ease dad and mom’ fears.

The L.A. Unified College District produced a video to maintain dad and mom knowledgeable in regards to the district’s contingency plans for the coronavirus. The video gives factual details about the virus and the way it spreads, in addition to the way it has impacted the L.A. space to this point.

“At this time, there are no reported cases in the Los Angeles area,” Superintendent Austin Beutner says within the video.

The video recommends precautions in opposition to coronavirus related to people who are advisable to forestall the flu, together with washing your palms with cleaning soap and water and keep away from shut contact with people who find themselves sick.

Beutner mentioned the district is planning in case college students must study from dwelling, or if the college yr should be prolonged.

“The situation is quite fluid, and the facts and circumstances could change quickly,” Beutner says. Nonetheless, he assures dad and mom and college students that the district can be working intently with consultants from the CDC, the L.A. County well being departments, and the state superintendent of public instruction to observe the coronavirus’ attainable impression on faculties.

The LAUSD has additionally offered an inventory of steadily requested questions in regards to the coronavirus on its web site.